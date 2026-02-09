Who is Eileen Gu? The US-born skier who won silver for China at Winter Olympics
- Eileen Gu, a 22-year-old freestyle skiing sensation born and raised in San Francisco, represents China at the Winter Olympics.
- Her decision to compete for China, where her mother is from, has been a contentious topic, with Gu stating she aims to popularise the sport there.
- At the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gu claimed a Silver medal in the women's freeski slopestyle behind Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud, while Canada's Megan Oldham claimed Bronze.
- Gu led after the first runs with a score of 86.58 but couldn’t improve, allowing Gremaud to snatch Gold with a near-flawless second run, scoring 86.96.
- In 2022, Gu made history by becoming the first action-sports athlete to secure three medals at a single Olympics, winning two golds and one silver.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks