Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Who is Eileen Gu? The US-born skier who won silver for China at Winter Olympics

Gu secured a Silver medal in the women's freeski slopestyle
Gu secured a Silver medal in the women's freeski slopestyle (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
  • Eileen Gu, a 22-year-old freestyle skiing sensation born and raised in San Francisco, represents China at the Winter Olympics.
  • Her decision to compete for China, where her mother is from, has been a contentious topic, with Gu stating she aims to popularise the sport there.
  • At the 2026 Winter Olympics, Gu claimed a Silver medal in the women's freeski slopestyle behind Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud, while Canada's Megan Oldham claimed Bronze.
  • Gu led after the first runs with a score of 86.58 but couldn’t improve, allowing Gremaud to snatch Gold with a near-flawless second run, scoring 86.96.
  • In 2022, Gu made history by becoming the first action-sports athlete to secure three medals at a single Olympics, winning two golds and one silver.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in