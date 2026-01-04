Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Slot gives Ekitike injury update ahead of Liverpool’s game with Arsenal

Hugo Ekitike was impressive but not clinical for Liverpool
  • Liverpool drew 2-2 with Fulham in a dramatic Premier League match, with Harrison Reed scoring a late equaliser for Fulham.
  • Manager Arne Slot revealed Hugo Ekitike missed the game due to a minor issue, further depleting Liverpool's attacking options alongside Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak.
  • Liverpool's attack appeared subdued, failing to register a shot on target in the first half.
  • Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo scored for Liverpool, but Harry Wilson had given Fulham the lead before Reed's stoppage-time strike.
  • Slot expressed frustration with his team's tendency to concede late goals, while Fulham boss Marco Silva felt his side deserved to win.
