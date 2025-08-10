Emma Raducanu begins new coach partnership with victory

Emma Raducanu has progressed to the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

The British No 1 secured a confident 6-3 6-2 straight-sets victory over Olga Danilovic.

This win marked Raducanu's first match since Francis Roig joined her coaching team.

Raducanu is set to face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.

Other notable results included wins for Iga Swiatek, Madison Keys, and Jannik Sinner in their respective draws.