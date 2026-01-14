Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu claims first win of 2026 at Hobart International

Emma Raducanu defeated Camila Osorio in Australia
Emma Raducanu defeated Camila Osorio in Australia (PA Archive)
  • Emma Raducanu claimed her first victory of the new season at the Hobart International, defeating Camila Osorio.
  • The British number one won 6-3 7-6 (2) after the match was suspended due to rain on Tuesday, with Raducanu trailing 4-2 in the second set.
  • She returned to the court on Wednesday displaying sharp determination to complete the comeback win.
  • This marks Raducanu's first win since September and only her second match of the year, following a foot injury.
  • She will now face Magdalena Frech in the second round of the tournament.

