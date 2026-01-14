Emma Raducanu claims first win of 2026 at Hobart International
- Emma Raducanu claimed her first victory of the new season at the Hobart International, defeating Camila Osorio.
- The British number one won 6-3 7-6 (2) after the match was suspended due to rain on Tuesday, with Raducanu trailing 4-2 in the second set.
- She returned to the court on Wednesday displaying sharp determination to complete the comeback win.
- This marks Raducanu's first win since September and only her second match of the year, following a foot injury.
- She will now face Magdalena Frech in the second round of the tournament.