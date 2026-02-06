Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu produces impressive display to reach first final since 2021

Emma Raducanu breaks silence after stalking ordeal at Dubai Open
  • British number one Emma Raducanu has beaten Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova in the semi-finals of the Transylvania Open.
  • The top seed beat the world number 91 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 in a thrilling encounter.
  • It will be Raducanu’s final since her miraculous US Open victory in 2021, when she was aged just 18.
  • Speaking after the result, Raducanu said: “What an incredible match, all props to Oli [Oliynykova], she played incredible and made it so tricky to put any ball past her.”
  • Raducanu could face either Sorana Cîrstea or Daria Snigur in Saturday’s final.

