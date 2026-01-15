Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu suffers shock defeat ahead of Australian Open

Emma Raducanu is heading to the Australian Open with just one win under her belt
Emma Raducanu is heading to the Australian Open with just one win under her belt (Getty)
  • Emma Raducanu was defeated in the quarter-finals of the Hobart International by lowly ranked Australian Taylah Preston.
  • Preston, world number 204, secured a 6-2 6-4 victory over Raducanu, marking a significant upset.
  • The loss means Raducanu will head to the Australian Open with only one win since September.
  • The match was affected by a rain delay, and Raducanu's performance included numerous errors and double faults.
  • Raducanu struggled with her serve, losing three consecutive service games to close out the match against Preston.

