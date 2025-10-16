Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu cuts season short after struggling in China

Emma Raducanu breaks silence after stalking ordeal at Dubai Open
  • British number one Emma Raducanu has prematurely ended her 2025 season following persistent physical struggles during recent tournaments in China.
  • Raducanu experienced dizziness and lower back issues, leading to her retirement from a match in Wuhan and a subsequent loss in Ningbo where she appeared lethargic.
  • She has withdrawn from the upcoming Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo and the Hong Kong Open to prioritise recovery and avoid further strain on her body.
  • Despite the early conclusion to her season, Raducanu has confirmed that her coaching partnership with experienced Spaniard Francisco Roig will continue into 2026.
  • She will now focus on recuperation before commencing a pre-season training block with Roig, aiming for a strong return and a potential seeding at the Australian Open.
