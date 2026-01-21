Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Emma Raducanu’s Australian Open campaign ends with error-strewn loss to Potapova

Emma Raducanu plays a backhand (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP)
Emma Raducanu plays a backhand (Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP) (AP)
  • Emma Raducanu exited the Australian Open in the second round, losing 7-6 (3) 6-2 to Anastasia Potapova.
  • The British number one had been aiming for a third-round clash with world number one Aryna Sabalenka but was unable to maintain her early lead.
  • Raducanu's performance was impacted by a pre-season foot injury, which left her with insufficient match practice and preparation.
  • Challenging windy conditions during the match led to an error-strewn performance from both players.
  • Potapova, now representing Austria, recovered from a 5-3 deficit in the first set to secure her victory

