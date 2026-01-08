Brendon McCullum’s blunt response as England crash to heavy Ashes defeat
- England concluded a dreadful tour of Australia with a five-wicket defeat in Sydney, resulting in a 4-1 Ashes series loss.
- This defeat continues England's poor record Down Under, having lost 17 and drawn two of their last 20 Tests in Australia.
- The England and Wales Cricket Board has launched a formal review into the tour's planning, individual performance, and adaptability.
- It is anticipated that the leadership group, including head coach Brendon McCullum, managing director Rob Key, and captain Ben Stokes, will be asked to accept significant operational changes.
- McCullum indicated he would not be content with being 'told what to do', asserting his belief in his methods, but acknowledged that some areas could be improved upon.