Former England star makes bold Australia claim ahead of Ashes

Starc backs captain Cummins to be an Ashes force despite limited preparation
  • Stuart Broad responded to David Warner's prediction of a 4-0 Ashes victory for Australia by claiming England will face the "worst" Australian team since 2010.
  • Broad asserted that England, conversely, is the "best" English team since 2010, suggesting a "brilliant" Ashes series is anticipated.
  • Warner's "moral Ashes" jibe referenced Harry Brook's comments from the 2023 series, where England sought a "moral victory" after a controversial run-out.
  • Broad, who famously dismissed Warner 17 times in Test cricket, argued that Australia is under more pressure due to perceived weaknesses in their team and captaincy.
  • The upcoming Ashes series is scheduled to commence on 21 November with the first Test match taking place in Perth.
