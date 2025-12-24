England cricketer supported following viral video scrutiny
- England cricketer Ben Duckett is facing scrutiny after unverified footage emerged showing him in an inebriated state during a tense exchange with members of the public.
- The incident occurred during the team's 'boozy break' in Noosa between the second and third Ashes Test matches, sparking controversy.
- England captain Ben Stokes has publicly offered his full support to Duckett, drawing on his own past experiences with disciplinary issues and mental health struggles.
- Managing director Rob Key confirmed an investigation into the squad's alcohol intake, stating that 'unacceptable' behaviour resembling a 'stag-do' would not be tolerated.
- In team changes, Ollie Pope has been dropped and replaced by Jacob Bethell, while Gus Atkinson comes in for the injured Jofra Archer.