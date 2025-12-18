Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England coach leaps to team’s defence after batters crumble in Ashes heat

Ben Stokes looks to past experience to spark Ashes fightback
  • England's cricket team suffered a significant batting collapse on day two of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, reaching only 213 for eight by the close of play.
  • This poor performance came after Australia posted a modest first-innings total of 371, leaving England in a precarious position and facing another series defeat.
  • Captain Ben Stokes played a defiant, uncharacteristic innings of 45 not out from 151 balls, battling cramps and dehydration in extreme heat.
  • Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick defended the team's effort, stating that players were trying their best and had not "let down" Stokes, despite their struggles.
  • The top three batsmen were dismissed within the first 10 overs, with most of the batting order holding series averages below 30, highlighting their collective difficulties.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in