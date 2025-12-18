England coach leaps to team’s defence after batters crumble in Ashes heat
- England's cricket team suffered a significant batting collapse on day two of the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, reaching only 213 for eight by the close of play.
- This poor performance came after Australia posted a modest first-innings total of 371, leaving England in a precarious position and facing another series defeat.
- Captain Ben Stokes played a defiant, uncharacteristic innings of 45 not out from 151 balls, battling cramps and dehydration in extreme heat.
- Assistant coach Marcus Trescothick defended the team's effort, stating that players were trying their best and had not "let down" Stokes, despite their struggles.
- The top three batsmen were dismissed within the first 10 overs, with most of the batting order holding series averages below 30, highlighting their collective difficulties.