Key England duo at risk of missing New Zealand showdown
- England rugby players Tommy Freeman and Ollie Chessum are significant injury doubts for Saturday's match against New Zealand.
- Both players sustained injuries during England's recent 38-18 victory over Fiji, with Freeman suffering a hamstring strain and Chessum a foot problem.
- Head coach Steve Borthwick faces a selection dilemma, potentially delaying the team announcement until Thursday due to the uncertainties.
- Potential replacements include Tom Roebuck and Henry Arundell for Freeman, and Maro Itoje, Alex Coles, or Chandler Cunningham-South for Chessum.
- Elliot Daly has returned to full training after recovering from a fractured forearm, offering another experienced option for the squad.