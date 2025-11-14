England duo miss out with the bat ahead of Ashes opener
- England's Test side played a pre-Ashes warm-up match against Andrew Flintoff's England Lions in Perth.
- Openers Ben Duckett (92) and Zak Crawley (82) built a strong 182-run opening partnership.
- Middle-order batsmen Joe Root (1) and Harry Brook (2) both fell cheaply after lunch, contributing to a mini-collapse.
- Ollie Pope and Ben Stokes both impressed as they got valuable time in the middle with the bat.
- Mark Wood was present at the ground following an injury scare, and Brydon Carse, recovering from illness, is expected to feature on day three.