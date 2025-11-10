Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England handed major injury boost ahead of New Zealand crunch clash

Elliot Daly is back in the England squad after an injury layoff
Elliot Daly is back in the England squad after an injury layoff (Action Images via Reuters)
  • England are preparing for a significant rugby match against New Zealand, with Elliot Daly returning to the squad.
  • Daly has been named in the 37-player group after recovering from a broken arm sustained during the British and Irish Lions tour on 2 July.
  • Wing Tom Roebuck, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, has also been included, with hopes he may be fit to feature.
  • England enter the fixture on the back of nine consecutive victories, aiming to prove their progress against a team they have not beaten at home since 2012.
  • Coach Steve Borthwick and player Jamie George expressed excitement for the challenge, urging the team to attack the game rather than be in awe of the All Blacks.
