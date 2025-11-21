England star ruled out of Argentina clash as replacement is named
- England have been forced to make a late change to their team for the upcoming match against Argentina at Twickenham.
- Centre Fraser Dingwall, who scored a try against the All Blacks last week, has been ruled out due to a side injury.
- Max Ojomoh will replace Dingwall in the starting inside centre position, partnering Henry Slade.
- This injury is the latest blow to Steve Borthwick's squad, which had already seen three other starters ruled out for the final November fixture.
- England's senior assistant coach, Richard Wigglesworth, praised Ojomoh's attacking prowess and readiness for the opportunity.