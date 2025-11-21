Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England star ruled out of Argentina clash as replacement is named

Steve Borthwick has made a change to his team to face Argentina (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Steve Borthwick has made a change to his team to face Argentina (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)
  • England have been forced to make a late change to their team for the upcoming match against Argentina at Twickenham.
  • Centre Fraser Dingwall, who scored a try against the All Blacks last week, has been ruled out due to a side injury.
  • Max Ojomoh will replace Dingwall in the starting inside centre position, partnering Henry Slade.
  • This injury is the latest blow to Steve Borthwick's squad, which had already seen three other starters ruled out for the final November fixture.
  • England's senior assistant coach, Richard Wigglesworth, praised Ojomoh's attacking prowess and readiness for the opportunity.
