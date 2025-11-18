Three England stars ruled out of Argentina clash
- England's rugby team has been hit by significant injuries ahead of their final autumn international against Argentina on Sunday.
- Hooker Jamie George, centre Ollie Lawrence, and wing Tom Roebuck are all ruled out due to injuries sustained during the 33-19 victory over New Zealand.
- George and Lawrence are suffering from hamstring issues, while Roebuck has a foot problem, adding to the prior absences of Ollie Chessum and Tommy Freeman.
- Noah Caluori, Jamie Blamire, and Charlie Ewels have been drafted into the training squad to provide cover for the depleted squad.
- Full-back Freddie Steward has been cleared to play after passing concussion protocols, and Elliot Daly returns from injury to bolster the centre options.