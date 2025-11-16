Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Harry Kane double as England complete perfect World Cup qualification campaign

Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Albania and England at Air Albania Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Tirana, Albania
Harry Kane of England celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between Albania and England at Air Albania Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Tirana, Albania (The FA via Getty Images)
  • England completed a perfect World Cup qualification campaign, securing an eighth consecutive victory against Albania.
  • Thomas Tuchel's side won 2-0 in Tirana, marking a successful end to their first year under the German coach.
  • Harry Kane scored a late brace, netting in the 74th and 82nd minutes, to secure England's win.
  • England finished Group K with eight wins and eight clean sheets, a unique achievement for a European side in World Cup qualifiers.
  • Key contributions included Dean Henderson's crucial saves and assists from substitutes Bukayo Saka and Marcus Rashford for Kane's goals.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in