England keep T20 World Cup dream alive with nervy win over Italy
- England have qualified for the Super 8s stage of the T20 World Cup after beating Italy in Kolkata.
- England came into their final group game knowing they needed a victory to progress further in the tournament.
- Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bat first, with England posting 202-7 thanks to an unbeaten 53 from Will Jacks.
- Italy kept themselves in the chase as Benjamin Manenti struck 60 and Justin Mosca hit 43, but Italy were eventually bowled out for 178 as England claimed a 24-run win.
- England are now set to head to Sri Lanka for the next stage of the tournament.
