England legend James Anderson, 43, makes big announcement on playing future
- James Anderson, 43, has signed a new one-year contract with Lancashire, which will extend his playing career past his 44th birthday.
- The deal means Anderson will continue his tenure with the county beyond 25 years, having made his debut for Lancashire in 2001.
- England’s leading Test wicket-taker retired from international cricket in 2024 but remained a regular player for Lancashire last season.
- Anderson expressed his delight at continuing with the club, stating he still feels he has plenty to offer and is hungry to perform.
- Last season, he took 17 wickets in six County Championship appearances and helped Lancashire reach the T20 Blast Finals Day.