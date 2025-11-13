Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England legend James Anderson, 43, makes big announcement on playing future

James Anderson downs pint as 21-year Test career comes to end
  • James Anderson, 43, has signed a new one-year contract with Lancashire, which will extend his playing career past his 44th birthday.
  • The deal means Anderson will continue his tenure with the county beyond 25 years, having made his debut for Lancashire in 2001.
  • England’s leading Test wicket-taker retired from international cricket in 2024 but remained a regular player for Lancashire last season.
  • Anderson expressed his delight at continuing with the club, stating he still feels he has plenty to offer and is hungry to perform.
  • Last season, he took 17 wickets in six County Championship appearances and helped Lancashire reach the T20 Blast Finals Day.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in