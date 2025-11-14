England confirm injury blow ahead of Albania clash
- England defender Marc Guehi has withdrawn from the squad for Sunday's World Cup qualifier against Albania due to a foot injury.
- Guehi will not recover in time for the Group K finale and has returned to his club for treatment, as confirmed by an FA statement.
- No replacement has been called up, so England will travel to Albania with a 24-man squad.
- England's place at next summer's World Cup is already assured, and they aim to close out qualification with a 100 per cent record.
- Manager Thomas Tuchel may make changes to the team, with Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden among those pushing for starting berths.