Tuchel keen to bring out ‘childish joy’ in returning England star
- Thomas Tuchel stated that Jude Bellingham possesses a crucial "edge" that England requires, emphasising the need to foster an environment where he can utilise this trait positively.
- Tuchel clarified that the previous omission of Bellingham and Phil Foden from the squad was a message to the entire group about contributing, rather than a specific reprimand for the individuals.
- He outlined his intention to build a "six-eight-10" midfield, acknowledging the challenge posed by England's numerous number-10s.
- Tuchel expressed a desire to see Phil Foden thrive in a "nine and a half" role, believing this position would best suit his natural playing style and bring out his "childish joy" for football.
- The manager highlighted differing expectations for Bellingham and Foden in the number 10 role, with Bellingham expected to show hunger and game-breaking ability, and Foden to be around the box for assists and shots.