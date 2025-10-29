Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England fall to New Zealand series defeat as batting woes continue

New Zealand bowler Blair Tickner takes the wicket of England’s Joe Root
New Zealand bowler Blair Tickner takes the wicket of England’s Joe Root (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
  • England suffered a 2-0 series defeat to New Zealand in the One Day International series with one match still to play.
  • In the second ODI, England were bowled out for a paltry 175 runs in 36 overs, following a score of 223 in the first match.
  • Harry Brook expressed frustration over England's batting struggles, despite the team comprising "some of the best players in the world".
  • Fast bowler Jofra Archer delivered a strong performance, taking three wickets for 23 runs in his 10 overs, showcasing his potential ahead of the Ashes.
  • New Zealand successfully chased England's target with five wickets and 16.5 overs to spare, securing their first ODI series win against England since 2013.
