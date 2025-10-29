England fall to New Zealand series defeat as batting woes continue
- England suffered a 2-0 series defeat to New Zealand in the One Day International series with one match still to play.
- In the second ODI, England were bowled out for a paltry 175 runs in 36 overs, following a score of 223 in the first match.
- Harry Brook expressed frustration over England's batting struggles, despite the team comprising "some of the best players in the world".
- Fast bowler Jofra Archer delivered a strong performance, taking three wickets for 23 runs in his 10 overs, showcasing his potential ahead of the Ashes.
- New Zealand successfully chased England's target with five wickets and 16.5 overs to spare, securing their first ODI series win against England since 2013.