England captain makes frank admission after New Zealand defeat

Archer ramps up Ashes preparation with early NZ wicket
  • England suffered a five-wicket defeat to New Zealand in the second One Day International in Hamilton, resulting in New Zealand taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
  • England's batting line-up struggled, posting a below-par total of 175 runs, with only Joe Root (25) and Harry Brook (34) making notable contributions.
  • Despite the loss, Jofra Archer delivered an impressive performance for England, claiming three wickets for just 23 runs from his 10 overs.
  • Harry Brook praised Archer's “awesome” bowling and fitness, noting his ability to bowl at 90mph and move the ball both ways.
  • Brook expressed disappointment with England's batting display, stating the team needs to 'dig deep' and improve for the final match in Wellington.
