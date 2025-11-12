Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England warned about ‘super difficult’ World Cup challenge

Thomas Tuchel’s side may have to cope with extreme heat at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel's side may have to cope with extreme heat at the World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)
  • England defender Reece James has warned his teammates about the “super difficult” conditions expected at the 2026 World Cup in North America.
  • James's warning is based on his experience captaining Chelsea in the Club World Cup in the United States, where he encountered extreme heat and thunderstorms.
  • He highlighted the challenge of playing in such heat, particularly for English players, and also noted poor pitch quality during his US tour.
  • The 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico, and the US, with venues like Dallas and Miami often exceeding 33°C in summer.
  • FIFA is reportedly considering scheduling matches involving European nations after midnight UK time to help combat the high temperatures.
