England stroll past Serbia thanks to goals from Arsenal duo
- England beat Serbia in their penultimate World Cup 2026 qualifier after goals by Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze secured a 2-0 win at Wembley.
- Saka opened the scoring with a controlled volley just before the half-hour mark, before Eze added a second late on with a curled effort into the top corner.
- Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden started on the bench but came on in the second half, with Foden setting up Eze’s goal.
- Speaking after the game, Saka said: “It’s a performance we can be proud of, we got the win in the end, and we played well.”
- The win sees England maintain their 100% record in the group and they are yet to concede a goal.