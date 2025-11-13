Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England stroll past Serbia thanks to goals from Arsenal duo

Thomas Tuchel thinks that England are building a precious brotherhood
  • England beat Serbia in their penultimate World Cup 2026 qualifier after goals by Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze secured a 2-0 win at Wembley.
  • Saka opened the scoring with a controlled volley just before the half-hour mark, before Eze added a second late on with a curled effort into the top corner.
  • Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden started on the bench but came on in the second half, with Foden setting up Eze’s goal.
  • Speaking after the game, Saka said: “It’s a performance we can be proud of, we got the win in the end, and we played well.”
  • The win sees England maintain their 100% record in the group and they are yet to concede a goal.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in