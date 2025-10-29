Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England miss out on Cricket World Cup final after crushing South Africa defeat

England suffered a 125-run semi-final defeat to South Africa
  • England's Women's Cricket World Cup aspirations were crushed after a 125-run semi-final defeat to South Africa.
  • South Africa's captain, Laura Wolvaardt, scored a magnificent 169 runs off 143 balls, guiding her team to a total of 319 for seven.
  • Marizanne Kapp was instrumental in South Africa's victory, taking five wickets and dismantling England's top order.
  • England's opening three batters, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, and Tammy Beaumont, were all dismissed for ducks.
  • Despite half-centuries from Nat Sciver-Brunt (64) and Alice Capsey (50), England were bowled out for 194, failing to chase the mammoth target.
