England handed blockbuster clash in 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifying
- England have been drawn against world champions Spain in qualifying for the 2027 World Cup, renewing their fierce rivalry.
- The Lionesses, who lost to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final but beat them in the Euros final and a Nations League match earlier this year, will also face Iceland and Ukraine in their League A group.
- Matches for this qualifying stage are scheduled to take place between February and June next year.
- Group winners will secure one of UEFA’s four direct qualification spots for the World Cup in Brazil, with further play-offs determining additional places.
- Other home nations' draws include the Republic of Ireland facing France, the Netherlands, and Poland; Wales against Czechia, Albania, and Montenegro; Scotland with Belgium, Luxembourg, and Israel; and Northern Ireland in a group with Switzerland, Turkey, and Malta.