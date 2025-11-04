Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England handed blockbuster clash in 2027 Women’s World Cup qualifying

England won the Euros in the summer but have now been handed a tough qualifying draw for the next World Cup
England won the Euros in the summer but have now been handed a tough qualifying draw for the next World Cup (Getty)
  • England have been drawn against world champions Spain in qualifying for the 2027 World Cup, renewing their fierce rivalry.
  • The Lionesses, who lost to Spain in the 2023 World Cup final but beat them in the Euros final and a Nations League match earlier this year, will also face Iceland and Ukraine in their League A group.
  • Matches for this qualifying stage are scheduled to take place between February and June next year.
  • Group winners will secure one of UEFA’s four direct qualification spots for the World Cup in Brazil, with further play-offs determining additional places.
  • Other home nations' draws include the Republic of Ireland facing France, the Netherlands, and Poland; Wales against Czechia, Albania, and Montenegro; Scotland with Belgium, Luxembourg, and Israel; and Northern Ireland in a group with Switzerland, Turkey, and Malta.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in