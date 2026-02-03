England seal unlikely win over Sri Lanka to clinch series 3-0
- England defeated Sri Lanka by 12 runs in a low-scoring T20 thriller, completing a 3-0 series whitewash.
- The victory marked England's lowest successful defence in T20 cricket, having set a target of 129 runs.
- Sam Curran was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his crucial 58 runs.
- Spinners Will Jacks, with three for 14, and Jacob Bethell, with four for 11, were pivotal in strangling Sri Lanka's chase.
- This series win provides England with significant momentum as they head into the T20 World Cup, where they will face Nepal in their opening match.
