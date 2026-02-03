Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England seal unlikely win over Sri Lanka to clinch series 3-0

England clinched the series 3-0
England clinched the series 3-0 (REUTERS)
  • England defeated Sri Lanka by 12 runs in a low-scoring T20 thriller, completing a 3-0 series whitewash.
  • The victory marked England's lowest successful defence in T20 cricket, having set a target of 129 runs.
  • Sam Curran was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series for his crucial 58 runs.
  • Spinners Will Jacks, with three for 14, and Jacob Bethell, with four for 11, were pivotal in strangling Sri Lanka's chase.
  • This series win provides England with significant momentum as they head into the T20 World Cup, where they will face Nepal in their opening match.
