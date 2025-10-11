England ready to build on back-to-back Women’s World Cup wins
- England's women's cricket team, having secured two wins in the Women's World Cup, has relocated from India to Colombo, Sri Lanka, for their upcoming matches.
- They are preparing to face co-hosts Sri Lanka on a challenging, used pitch at the Premadasa Stadium, which has already seen two games in the past 10 days.
- Batter Tammy Beaumont anticipates significant spin and has cautioned that their batting approach "is not going to look pretty," requiring players to "grit it out" for runs.
- England intends to leverage their own formidable spin attack, including world number one Sophie Ecclestone and other effective bowlers such as Linsey Smith, Charlie Dean, and Alice Capsey.
- Beaumont also addressed recent umpiring decisions, endorsing the use of DRS as umpires, like players, are prone to making errors.