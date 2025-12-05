Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

England bowlers toil as Australia take charge of Ashes Test after Joe Root heroics

Australia batted themselves into a strong position on day two of the second Ashes Test
Australia batted themselves into a strong position on day two of the second Ashes Test (Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire)
  • England were dismissed for 338 early on day two in Brisbane as Joe Root finished on 138 not out.
  • Australia made a fast start with the bat as England toiled after Jamie Smith dropped Travis Head when he had only scored three runs.
  • Head was eventually dismissed by Brydon Carse for 33 but Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne both posted half-centuries to put Australia in control.
  • Weatherald fell to Archer after scoring 72, while Ben Stokes got the wicket of Labuschagne after he had scored 65 runs.
  • Australia were still in a dominant position heading into the closing stages of day two, with Steve Smith and Cameron Green at the crease.
