Ben Stokes says Australia ‘not for weak men’ after second Ashes loss
- England's cricket team, captained by Ben Stokes, is 2-0 down against Australia in the Ashes series following flawed performances in Brisbane and Perth.
- Stokes has declared there is no room for “weak men” on the tour, emphasising the necessity of strong character and mentality within the squad.
- He highlighted Australia's consistent ability to perform under pressure, contrasting with England's tendency to falter in critical moments.
- The team has nine days to regroup before the third Test in Adelaide, facing the historically rare challenge of overturning a 2-0 deficit in a five-match series.
- Despite the daunting odds, Stokes has expressed commitment to fighting for the urn, urging his team to maintain a positive outlook.