England clinch series win over Sri Lanka as Jos Buttler breaks record

Jos Buttler is now England’s record appearance maker
Jos Buttler is now England’s record appearance maker (AP)
  • England secured a six-wicket DLS victory over Sri Lanka in the second T20 match in Kandy, clinching an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
  • Tom Banton was instrumental, scoring 54 runs from just 33 balls in England's rain-adjusted chase of 168, bolstering his World Cup selection prospects.
  • The match saw Jos Buttler break James Anderson's record for England appearances across all formats, earning his 402nd cap.
  • Sri Lanka posted 189 for five, with Pavan Rathnayake top-scoring with 40, but could not contain England's batting firepower.
  • This T20 series victory follows England's ODI series win in Colombo, contributing to their World Cup preparations.
