England clinches 12th consecutive T20 win over Sri Lanka

England captain Harry Brook, right, and Liam Dawson celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera
England captain Harry Brook, right, and Liam Dawson celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera (AP)
  • England defeated Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their T20 World Cup Super 8 match.
  • England posted a total of 146 for nine, largely thanks to opener Phil Salt's 62 runs, despite a struggling top order.
  • Will Jacks was instrumental with the ball, taking three wickets for 22 runs, while Jofra Archer claimed two key wickets, contributing to Sri Lanka's early collapse.
  • Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 95 runs in 16.4 overs, with Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid also securing two wickets each.
  • This victory marks England's 12th consecutive T20 win against Sri Lanka.
