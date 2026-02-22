England clinches 12th consecutive T20 win over Sri Lanka
- England defeated Sri Lanka by 51 runs in their T20 World Cup Super 8 match.
- England posted a total of 146 for nine, largely thanks to opener Phil Salt's 62 runs, despite a struggling top order.
- Will Jacks was instrumental with the ball, taking three wickets for 22 runs, while Jofra Archer claimed two key wickets, contributing to Sri Lanka's early collapse.
- Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 95 runs in 16.4 overs, with Liam Dawson and Adil Rashid also securing two wickets each.
- This victory marks England's 12th consecutive T20 win against Sri Lanka.
