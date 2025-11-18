Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

England crash out of Under-17s World Cup after heavy defeat by Austria

England are out of the Under-17s World Cup after losing to Austria
England are out of the Under-17s World Cup after losing to Austria (The FA via Getty Images)
  • England were knocked out of the Under-17s World Cup after losing 4-0 to Austria in the round of 16 on Tuesday.
  • The game took place in Doha and was goalless at half time, but England struggled after the interval.
  • Hasan Deshishku put Austria in front two minutes into the second half before England’s Alejandro Gomes Rodriguez was sent off three minutes later.
  • A brace from Johannes Moser put Austria into a dominant position heading into the final 10 minutes.
  • Ifeanyi Ndukwe scored Austria’s fourth goal late on as they cruised into the quarter-finals and knocked England out.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in