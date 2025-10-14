The key questions facing England after securing World Cup qualification
- England secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a dominant 5-0 victory over Latvia, becoming the first European side to do so.
- Under manager Thomas Tuchel, England maintained a perfect record in qualification, winning all six matches, scoring 18 goals, and conceding none.
- Tuchel is focused on refining the team's attack, with Harry Kane scoring two goals against Latvia, and is addressing tactical challenges for the upcoming tournament.
- Despite their strong qualification, Tuchel faces issues such as adapting to North American conditions, strengthening central defence and midfield, and managing player dynamics.
- A notable point of discussion is the continued exclusion of Jude Bellingham, which is seen as a strategic move by Tuchel to enforce squad standards and maximise player potential.