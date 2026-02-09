Eni Aluko hits out at Ian Wright and Laura Woods as punditry row continues
- Eni Aluko has restarted a contentious debate surrounding the presence of male pundits in women's football, asserting that women should predominantly lead the sport's media coverage.
- Her comments follow a previous accusation last year that Ian Wright obstructed opportunities for female pundits. She later issued an apology for which Wright did not accept.
- Aluko recently expressed frustration that she and Fara Williams were overlooked for Women's Euros coverage in favour of male pundits, including Wright and Nedum Onuoha.
- Presenter Laura Woods criticised Aluko's viewpoint as 'damaging', arguing against 'gate-keeping' women's football and emphasising that 'caps don't win automatic work'.
- Aluko further alleged that Wright, despite being an 'ally', refused to use his influence to help her secure punditry work, contrary to her expectations.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks