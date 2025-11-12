Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Eni Aluko ‘very proud’ of standing up to Joey Barton

Eni Aluko has spoken of her pride after standing up to Joey Barton (Lucy North/PA)
Eni Aluko has spoken of her pride after standing up to Joey Barton (Lucy North/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Eni Aluko expressed pride and relief after Joey Barton was found guilty of sending grossly offensive social media posts about her and other broadcasters.
  • A jury at Liverpool Crown Court convicted Barton for six posts on X targeting Aluko, fellow pundit Lucy Ward, and broadcaster Jeremy Vine, ruling he had “crossed the line between free speech and a crime”.
  • Aluko stated she was “very proud” to stand up against Barton’s online “bullying” and emphasised the importance of consequences for such conduct, which she would not tolerate.
  • Barton, a former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder, was cleared of six other counts and is scheduled to be sentenced on 8 December.
  • Aluko also spoke of her honour at being inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame, viewing it as recognition for her journey and principles following a challenging period.
