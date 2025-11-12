Eni Aluko ‘very proud’ of standing up to Joey Barton
- Eni Aluko expressed pride and relief after Joey Barton was found guilty of sending grossly offensive social media posts about her and other broadcasters.
- A jury at Liverpool Crown Court convicted Barton for six posts on X targeting Aluko, fellow pundit Lucy Ward, and broadcaster Jeremy Vine, ruling he had “crossed the line between free speech and a crime”.
- Aluko stated she was “very proud” to stand up against Barton’s online “bullying” and emphasised the importance of consequences for such conduct, which she would not tolerate.
- Barton, a former Manchester City and Newcastle midfielder, was cleared of six other counts and is scheduled to be sentenced on 8 December.
- Aluko also spoke of her honour at being inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame, viewing it as recognition for her journey and principles following a challenging period.