Chelsea part company with manager Enzo Maresca
- Enzo Maresca has left his position as Chelsea head coach after 18 months in charge.
- His departure follows a poor run of form, with Chelsea securing only one win in their last seven top-flight games.
- The club currently sits fifth in the Premier League table, 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.
- Speculation had intensified regarding Maresca's future, citing a strained relationship with key figures at Stamford Bridge.
- Chelsea stated that the change was made to give the team the best chance of achieving key objectives, including Champions League qualification.