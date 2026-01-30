Nottingham Forest and Celtic learn Europa League play-off opponents
- The Europa League knockout phase play-offs have been drawn, with teams finishing between ninth and 24th during the group phase involved.
- Celetic will play Stuttgart in a tricky play-off, Fenerbahce host Nottingham Forest while Ludogoret’s opponents in the play-off round will be Ferencvaros
- Other ties are PAOK vs Real Club Celta, Lille take on Red Star Belgrade, Panathinaikos face Viktoria Plzen, SK Brann will host Bologna and GNK Dinamo Zagreb will play Genk.
- The winners of these eight ties will advance to the last-16 stage of the competition; fixtures will be played on 19 February and the second legs a week later on 26 February.
- Top 8 placed sides, which include Lyon, Aston Villa, Real Betis and Roma, will find out their opponents in a draw on 27 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks