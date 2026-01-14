The Morocco forward who is top of Everton’s transfer wish list
- Everton are considering signing Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri to address their goal-scoring issues.
- En-Nesyri, currently with Fenerbahce, is also a target for Nottingham Forest, though Everton have not yet made a formal move.
- The club's current centre-forwards have only scored six goals this season, and Everton have managed just four goals in their last six games.
- En-Nesyri is a proven scorer, having netted 30 goals last season for Fenerbahce and 67 in his last four seasons at Sevilla.
- He has also achieved international success, helping Morocco reach the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup and the current African Cup of Nations.