Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Max Verstappen predicts Red Bull to have rocky start to F1 2026 season

Max Verstappen takes F1 title race to Abu Dhabi after Qatar GP win: 'Anything is possible'
  • Max Verstappen predicts Red Bull will spend more time in the garage than on track during the first pre-season tests in Barcelona due to new regulations.
  • Red Bull is building its own power unit for the first time for the 2026 season, in collaboration with American automotive giant Ford.
  • The four-time world champion expressed uncertainty about the new car and engine ahead of the tests, which begin on 26 January.
  • Red Bull is set to unveil its 2026 car livery in Detroit, with Isack Hadjar joining Verstappen as his fourth different teammate in 15 months.
  • Verstappen, who narrowly missed out on a fifth consecutive championship last season, is contracted with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in