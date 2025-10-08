F1 accused of focusing on drivers’ girlfriends over racing
- Carlos Sainz criticised Formula 1's race broadcasts for excessively featuring celebrities and drivers' partners, often at the expense of crucial on-track action.
- Sainz stated that the coverage "goes overboard showing celebrities and girlfriends" and urged the production team not to "lose sight of the main thing."
- During the Singapore Grand Prix, the world feed, controlled by Formula 1, showed Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson and Lando Norris's girlfriend Magui Corceiro.
- Key moments missed by the broadcast included Lewis Hamilton's late brake issue, Fernando Alonso's pursuit of Hamilton, and several overtakes made by Sainz.
- Sainz highlighted that this trend, while perhaps once popular, now detracts from the integrity of the competition by failing to show important race developments.