Lando Norris edges closer to title win after Brazilian Grand Prix
- Lando Norris won the Brazilian Grand Prix, significantly boosting his F1 championship title hopes.
- Oscar Piastri finished fifth after incurring a 10-second penalty, which hampered his performance.
- Max Verstappen completed a remarkable drive, climbing from last but one on the grid to secure third place.
- Norris now leads Piastri by 24 points in the championship standings, with Verstappen 49 points adrift and 83 points remaining.
- The victory means Norris can afford to finish second to Piastri in the final three races and the Qatar sprint to still clinch the title.