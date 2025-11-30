How Lando Norris can be crowned F1 world champion at Qatar GP
- Oscar Piastri secured pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix, with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris starting second after making a crucial error on his final lap.
- Max Verstappen will start third, maintaining his position in the championship title hunt.
- The British driver heads into the penultimate grand prix of the season with a 22-point lead over Piastri, and 25 over Verstappen.
- Lando Norris can be crowned world champion on Sunday if he outscores Piastri by four points and Verstappen by one.
- Earlier in the day, Oscar Piastri secured victory in the Qatar sprint race, converting his pole position into a comfortable win.