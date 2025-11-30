Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Lando Norris can be crowned F1 world champion at Qatar GP

Lando Norris is 'relaxed' as he looks forward to win F1 world title
  • Oscar Piastri secured pole position for the Qatar Grand Prix, with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris starting second after making a crucial error on his final lap.
  • Max Verstappen will start third, maintaining his position in the championship title hunt.
  • The British driver heads into the penultimate grand prix of the season with a 22-point lead over Piastri, and 25 over Verstappen.
  • Lando Norris can be crowned world champion on Sunday if he outscores Piastri by four points and Verstappen by one.
  • Earlier in the day, Oscar Piastri secured victory in the Qatar sprint race, converting his pole position into a comfortable win.
