Max Verstappen cruises to victory at US Grand Prix
- Max Verstappen secured victory at the United States Grand Prix, completing a perfect weekend after also winning Saturday's sprint race.
- Lando Norris finished second following a prolonged battle with Charles Leclerc, who ultimately claimed third place.
- Verstappen's win significantly reduced his championship deficit to Oscar Piastri, bringing it down to 40 points.
- Norris also narrowed the gap to his McLaren team-mate Piastri, who finished fifth, to 14 points.
- The race featured strategic tyre choices, with Leclerc's soft tyres at the start allowing him to initially challenge Norris before Norris eventually overtook him.