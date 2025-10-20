Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Max Verstappen cruises to victory at US Grand Prix

Max Verstappen reacts after dominant display at United States GP
  • Max Verstappen secured victory at the United States Grand Prix, completing a perfect weekend after also winning Saturday's sprint race.
  • Lando Norris finished second following a prolonged battle with Charles Leclerc, who ultimately claimed third place.
  • Verstappen's win significantly reduced his championship deficit to Oscar Piastri, bringing it down to 40 points.
  • Norris also narrowed the gap to his McLaren team-mate Piastri, who finished fifth, to 14 points.
  • The race featured strategic tyre choices, with Leclerc's soft tyres at the start allowing him to initially challenge Norris before Norris eventually overtook him.
