Qatar GP sprint race: Piastri pole, Hamilton and Verstappen struggle
- Oscar Piastri secured pole position for the Qatar sprint race, with his McLaren teammate Lando Norris qualifying third after a late error.
- George Russell will start second, splitting the McLaren drivers on the grid for the sprint event.
- Max Verstappen qualified in a disappointing sixth place, behind his Red Bull teammate Yuki Tsunoda.
- Lewis Hamilton's poor run of form continued as he could only manage 18th position for the sprint race.
- Both Verstappen and Hamilton expressed frustration with their respective cars' performance during qualifying.