Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Newcastle to host Manchester City; Wrexham get Chelsea in pick of FA Cup fifth round draw

Arsenal injuries to Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White take shine off FA Cup win over Wigan
  • Newcastle will host Manchester City in the pick of the FA Cup fifth round draw.
  • Another standout tie will see Chelsea travel to Wrexham, while Wolves face Liverpool the other all-Premier League clash.
  • Mansfield Town, who have beaten Sheffield United and Burnley in the competition so far, will face Arsenal, and Daniel Farke will face his former side as Leeds face Norwich.
  • Fulham will play Championship side Southampton, Port Vale or Bristol City will host Sunderland and Macclesfield or Brentford will travel to West Ham United.
  • The games will be played on the weekend of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 March 2026.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in