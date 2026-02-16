Newcastle to host Manchester City; Wrexham get Chelsea in pick of FA Cup fifth round draw
- Newcastle will host Manchester City in the pick of the FA Cup fifth round draw.
- Another standout tie will see Chelsea travel to Wrexham, while Wolves face Liverpool the other all-Premier League clash.
- Mansfield Town, who have beaten Sheffield United and Burnley in the competition so far, will face Arsenal, and Daniel Farke will face his former side as Leeds face Norwich.
- Fulham will play Championship side Southampton, Port Vale or Bristol City will host Sunderland and Macclesfield or Brentford will travel to West Ham United.
- The games will be played on the weekend of Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 March 2026.
