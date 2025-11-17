Fabio Wardley crowned new heavyweight champion as Oleksandr Usyk vacates title
- Fabio Wardley is the new WBO heavyweight champion after Oleksandr Usyk decided to relinquish his title.
- Wardley’s promoter, Frank Warren, confirmed the news on social media on Monday evening.
- Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion when he knocked out Daniel Dubois in their rematch at Wembley Stadium in July.
- Wardley earned his spot as Usyk’s mandatory challenger by beating Joseph Parker at the O2 Arena last month.
- The Brit has now been elevated to full WBO champion, with Usyk remaining the holder of the IBF, WBA and WBC titles.