The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 17

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on 'exceptional' Rayan Cherki after Man City win
  • Here are The Independent’s top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 17. This week’s deadline to make selections is on Saturday 20 December at 11am.
  • Phil Foden (£8.8m) has been in red-hot form for Manchester City, who will host struggling West Ham on Saturday. The English playmaker has registered four goals and an assist in his last three league outings.
  • Morgan Rogers (£7.1m) is another midfielder at the top of his game. The Aston Villa star scored twice against West Ham last weekend to pick up 15 points and will fancy his chances when his side take on a Manchester United team that conceded four at home to Bournemouth last time out.
  • Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m) has struggled at times this season but helped the Reds keep a clean sheet against Brighton last weekend, and is nailed on to start with Joe Gomez injured. Liverpool take on a Tottenham side that has lacked cutting edge this weekend.
  • Bournemouth striker Evanilson (£7.0m) and Leeds United’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) both got on the scoresheet last weekend. Evanilson could build on that when his side face relegation-threatened Burnley, while Leeds are at home to Crystal Palace.

